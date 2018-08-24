Khloe Kardashian Shares Cutest Photo After Daughter True Gets Her First Bentley

At 4 months old, True Thompson is already behind the wheel of her first Bentley. Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s daughter riding in a kid-sized toy Bentley car, gifted to her by Kim Kardashian.

In the photo, True smiles adorably next to a life-sized teddy bear sporting a unicorn horn and a bow, with her own peachy oversized headband to match. The white Bentley came complete with a giant bow on the hood.

“I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕” Khloe captioned the sweet snap.

Fans left adoring comments in the comment section of the post.

“What a cute lil chunk,” one person wrote.

“She is sooo cute i love her,” another said.

“Omg she is just toooooooo cute precious. God bless her,” someone said.

“Omg she made my morning with that beautiful smile,” another wrote.

Kardashian frequently shares photos and videos of her daughter. Last week, the 34-year-old new mom shared a photo of her niece, Penelope Disick (Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter), snapping sweet photos of True. In the candid pictures, the 6-year-old took Polaroid photos of her baby cousin.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice),” Khloéwrote in the caption of the slideshow of images.

A few days before that photo shoot, Kardashian posted a photo of baby True, calling her her “best friend for all eternity.”

With sharing photos of True online, however, comes dealing with mommy shamers, something Kardashian has been outspoken about since becoming a mom in April. In a post on her blog and app earlier this month, she addressed the issue of what exactly not to say to a new mom, including asking what kind births hey had and if they are currently breastfeeding their baby.

“My vagina — its past, its present, its future — is none of your business! Period,” she wrote in response to the first question, answering the second with, “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.”

She sometimes even claps back at shamers online. In July, she didn’t hold back when a troll called True “not cute at all.”

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” Kardashian wrote at the person, who deleted the tweet and protected their account.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian