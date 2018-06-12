Khloe Kardashian Says She Has a ‘Lot of Work Ahead’ to Lose Baby Weight

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her return to the gym after pregnancy, blogging about the long road back to her “revenge body.”

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True, just two months ago, and she’s already hard at work in the gym. The 33-year-old opened up about her renewed excitement in a blog post on her website, made on Tuesday.

“It’s been so great getting back in the gym with my trainer. I’m so motivated to get my body back and I’m feeling stronger every day — and getting closer to my goal!” she wrote. “You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I’m pumped!”

Kardashian loves to talk health and fitness, especially when it comes to the gym. In 2016, she published a book called Strong Looks Better Naked, and last year she began a new reality show called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

However, after a long and stressful pregnancy, Kardashian can’t jump right back into her old routine. Her blog post on Tuesday featured some insight from her trainer, Joel “Coach Joe” Bouraïma, on how he plans to help her ease back into a routine.

“Even before pregnancy, the stomach was something Khloé wanted as clean as possible. And now, it’s even more an area that she wants back,” he wrote. “But the thing is, I don’t target this area with [a] lot of abs and core training. Yes, we work on it, but after a pregnancy, the abs are an area to take care of and not work too intensely.”

“Right now is more of a preparation for what we’re going to do once she’s back in L.A.,” he went on. “Then we can start all the serious work!”

Kardashian has been in Cleveland, Ohio since the beginning of April. She chose to give birth there to be close to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. However, just two days before she gave birth, Thompson was caught cheating on her, leading many to speculate that she was re-thinking this decision.

In an interview with Us Weekly last month, Kris Jenner confirmed that Kardashian will be moving back to L.A. for good “soon.”

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there. She was planning on raising the baby full time and making that her and her daughter’s home,” a source told the outlet. “Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their feels appear to have serious merit.”

Despite the scandal, Kardashian has refused to speak ill of her boyfriend in public, and reportedly plans to stay with him. Her sisters have mostly followed suit.