Khloe Kardashian Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos of True and Chicago to Mark Niece’s First Birthday

Baby True Thompson is wishing her older cousin Chicago West a happy first birthday — or at least mom Khloé Kardashian is.

Kardashian shared several never-before-seen photos of her daughter True with True’s cousin, Chicago West, whose parents are Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West.

The first of the four images shared to Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Tuesday was similar to one Kim shared in October, but was from a different angle. It showed the cute cousins posing on their family trip to Bali.

In the second photo, Chicago donned a unicorn headband to match True and Kardashian’s full-hooded costumes.

The third showed Chicago enjoying a tasty treat from True’s 6-month-birthday celebration cupcake, as True adorably enjoyed her own in the background.

The final photo of the little cousins showed Chicago laying her head down in True’s lap, with the two girls holding hands.

The two girls were born just four months apart, with Kardashian and West welcoming Chicago on Jan. 14, 2018 via a surrogate and Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcoming True on April 12, 2018. Smack dab in the middle of the cousins’ birthday is the day Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster was born, Feb. 1.

Chicago and True have spent a lot of time together, as Kim recently revealed she and West actually asked Kardashian if Chicago could live with her in Cleveland for a bit while their other two kids, North, 5, and Saint, 3, battled the flu.

Other Kardashian-Jenner family members took to social media to wish Chicago a happy first birthday, including mom Kim.

Captioning a black-and-white photo of a barefoot Chicago wearing a white dress, mom Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Happy Birthday to my baby Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much! pic.twitter.com/aXrYOKEQ3w — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 15, 2019

Chicago’s grandma, Kris Jenner, also shared a collection of photos. “Happy birthday to our beautiful angel Chicago!! You are my precious ray of sunshine and I love you so very much … you put a smile on everyone’s face the moment you crawl into any room and you bring such joy and happiness into our lives!!! I love you Chi Chi.”