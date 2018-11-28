Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True’s First Words Were About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mama. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her daughter True Thompson’s adorable first word, which honors father Tristan Thompson‘s place in her life.

Kardashian opened up about her daughter’s big milestone with an emotional new post on her app.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old!” the Good American creator wrote on Wednesday. “True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL.”

Kardashian concluded: “She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.’” She added with a winky-face emoji.

The couple welcomed True in April, just days after a shocking cheating scandal broke. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was revealed to have been unfaithful with multiple women throughout Kardashian’s pregnancy, Us Weekly writes.

Months later, the couple remains together with Kardashian hoping to keep life as normal for baby True as possible, though the two reportedly still struggle with overcoming the controversy.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship. Khloé does seem to be doing her own thing and just isn’t happy in Cleveland,” a source told the outlet in November of the Revenge Body host splitting time between L.A. and Ohio during Thompson’s season. “She has no support system there, family or friends. With basketball season underway, Tristan is gone a lot, so it’s natural for Khloé to spend time in Los Angeles.”

However, a separate source said the reality star has no plans to leave her boyfriend.

“She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone. She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely,” they said.

Thompson, Kardashian and True celebrated Thanksgiving together for the first time in Cleveland while the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spent the holiday together in Southern California.

Kardashian shut down rumors after the special day that a falling out with her family had led them to stay in Ohio.

“Y’all are reaching now. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” Kardashian tweeted on Friday, November 23. “Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”