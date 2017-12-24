Khloe Kardashian Receives ‘Special Gift’ From Friends After Pregnancy Reveal

Khloe Kardashian got a flashy congratulatory gift from her friends after announcing her pregnancy this week.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot a short video for her Snapchat story, zooming in and out on the new “Mommy” bracelet.
“Malika and Kadijah got me the most special gift,” she wrote along with a few choice emojis.
In addition to the bracelet, Kardashian’s Snapchat and Instagram are full of baby-related posts. She included a photo of a huge bouquet of white roses spelling out the word “baby.”
The reality star announced her pregnancy on Wednesday after months of speculation by fans and followers. She made the revelation through a black and white photo on Instagram of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson embracing her pregnant belly.
To many fans, it was already all but certain that Kardashian was pregnant, but they assumed she’d leave her announcement for the family’s reality show.
Now that she’s officially dropped the new, Khloe can walk around freely in public without a shopping bag guarding her baby bump.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️