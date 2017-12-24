Khloe Kardashian Receives ‘Special Gift’ From Friends After Pregnancy Reveal

Khloe Kardashian got a flashy congratulatory gift from her friends after announcing her pregnancy this week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot a short video for her Snapchat story, zooming in and out on the new “Mommy” bracelet.

“Malika and Kadijah got me the most special gift,” she wrote along with a few choice emojis.

In addition to the bracelet, Kardashian’s Snapchat and Instagram are full of baby-related posts. She included a photo of a huge bouquet of white roses spelling out the word “baby.”

The reality star announced her pregnancy on Wednesday after months of speculation by fans and followers. She made the revelation through a black and white photo on Instagram of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson embracing her pregnant belly.

To many fans, it was already all but certain that Kardashian was pregnant, but they assumed she’d leave her announcement for the family’s reality show.

Now that she’s officially dropped the new, Khloe can walk around freely in public without a shopping bag guarding her baby bump.