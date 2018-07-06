Khloe Kardashian Admits Leaving Baby True for Work Gives Her ‘Anxiety’

Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter True in April, and the new mom is now preparing to return to work, something she admitted she’s a bit nervous to do.

The reality star opened up about her concerns on Snapchat on Thursday, July 5, sharing that she would be heading back to work the next day and would, therefore, be gone from her baby for longer than she ever has been.

“Tomorrow is my first day back to work,” Kardashian told her followers. “I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety.”

The 34-year-old explained that she has been constantly thinking about July 6 and getting “anxious about it,” as it’s the day she’ll have to leave her daughter for an extended period of time.

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow,” she said. “That’s freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point.”

“I don’t know what to do ’cause I love our routine together,” she added of her daughter before joking to sister and mom of three Kourtney Kardashian, “Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you.”

After True’s birth, Kardashian stayed in Cleveland with her baby girl, which is where she resided with boyfriend Tristan Thompson before their daughter was born. She recently returned to Los Angeles, as did Thompson.

Ahead of True’s birth, Thompson was involved in a cheating scandal as photos and videos of him with other women on multiple occasions surfaced. He and Kardashian have remained together, and the new mom recently shut down commentary about their relationship with a sharp-tongued tweet.

Responding to a fan who wrote that they were “so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” the Good American designer wrote, “Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 25, 2018

