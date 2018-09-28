Watch Khloe Kardashian Go Into Labor in ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

In a sneak peek of what’s left to see on the rest of this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian goes into labor with her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True, just as cheating rumors surface about Thompson.

In the trailer, Kardashian can be seen lying in a hospital bed, baby belly and all, in labor.

“Khloe’s in labor,” mom Kris Jenner can be heard telling sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, both of whom look shocked.

“I hope everyone gets here in time,” says Khloé, who gave birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was living with Thompson at the time while he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kim and Kourtney can be seen riding in a car, likely on their way to the airport to try and make it to Ohio in time to welcome their niece into the world. Meanwhile, the sisters were furious with Thompson in the midst of the reports containing photos and videos of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé.

“I hate him,” Kim says at one point during the trailer, adding that she “unfollowed” him on social media. “Sorry, not sorry,” she said.

Jenner gave her thoughts as well, saying “These guys are like, always going for sloppy seconds.”

But as fans know now, Khloé handled the situation differently, without jumping to major conclusions or harsh reactions right away. “The things I can control, I have to be able to control,” she said in the promo, seemingly focusing on delivering a healthy baby instead of focusing on all the drama, which included video footage of Thompson being close with other women just days before Khloé had baby True.

The couple seems to be working through the cheating scandal together, with a source telling Radar Online that they were going to couples’ therapy.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloé insisted on it,” the source said. “Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads.”

The source went on to say that Kardashian and Thompson’s “sessions have been difficult,” and that “their fights are monumental at the moment.”

Most recently, the pair have been spotted out and about holding hands together. A new report details that Khloé and True plan to move back out to Cleveland with Thompson when the NBA season starts back up next month.