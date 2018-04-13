Kylie Jenner Sends Her ‘Kongrats’ to Khloe Kardashian After Birth of First Child

Khloé Kardashian’s baby is already surrounded by so much love.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 33, welcomed a baby girl along with NBA player Tristan Thompson Thursday, and her famous family has wasted no time congratulating her on becoming a mom for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kylie Jenner, who just became a first-time mom herself in February, sent her well-wishes to her big sis on Snapchat, writing, “Kongrats, Khloe! It’s a girl” in festive script.

Mom Kris Jenner was the first to speak out after Kardashian gave birth, reposting a congratulatory message from W Magazine and adding the short, but sweet, caption, “BLESSED!!!!”

Kris, along with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were by Kardashian’s side when she welcomed her little girl at a hospital in Cleveland.

The birth of Kardashian’s baby was only slightly overshadowed by news of Thompson’s alleged infidelity with multiple women during the time in which Kardashian was pregnant.

The news came as a shock to fans, as the couple has been all over one another since announcing they were expecting in December.

But there may be hope for the couple, for better or for worse, and Thompson did accompany his baby mama to the hospital while she was giving birth.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Photo credit: Snapchat/Kylie Jenner