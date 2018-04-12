Khloe Kardashian Friends and Fans Flood Social Media with Congratulations

Khloe Kardashian has officially given birth to a baby girl and her friends and fans are flooding social media with congratulations.

Congratulations @khloekardashian you will be such an amazing mother!!! 💞💕💞💗 — Pamela Tarary (@pamtarary) April 12, 2018

One supportive Twitter user wrote, “Congrats to @khloekardashian welcome to motherhood! No doubt you will be the best mother!!! Stay strong and soak it all up xoxoxo,” while another said, “Congratulations! Can’t wait til you share the pictures.. Wishing mommy & baby the best! You deserve this Momma!”

Congratulations @khloekardashian, so excited to see the little one. 💗 — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) April 12, 2018

“Congratulations @khloekardashian on your baby girl! Your about to be the best mom ever! I’m so happy for you, and the rest of the Kardashian clan! Can’t wait to see pictures of you two! ❤️👣💋 #khloekardasian,” tweeted one elated fan.

“[Congratulations] on your miracle baby hottie! I’ve watched you for 11 seasons with those other dash babies and I know you are going to be the most amazing mom,” exclaimed another.

Many of her celebrity fans congratulated Kardashian as well, with the Jersey Shore’s Jwoww saying, “Congrats to the new mama,” and Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry simply tweeting, “CONGRATS!”

Congratulations @khloekardashian 💗👶 Sending nothing but love to you! Can’t wait to see how beautiful she is! 😍 — Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) April 12, 2018

Much of the support that fans are showing Kardashian over her new baby is due to the fact that it was recently reported that her boyfriend, the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson has been allegedly cheating on her.

If i were Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson would be on the bench where he belongs while giving birth. pic.twitter.com/cxKxVSDa7b — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) April 12, 2018

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

The woman was eventually identified as Lani Blair, a 28-year-old Instagram model and bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017, and yet another woman has insinuated that she is pregnant with his child.

Thompson has reportedly been begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos surfaced online. According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”