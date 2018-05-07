Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Confused About Her Post Baby Body

New mom Khloe Kardashian had a busy weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend, capping it off with a Sunday stroll with daughter True Thompson. Kardashian pushed baby True in a stroller covered with a light white blanket in photos making their way across the internet.

While some fans were worried about True’s safety being tucked behind a blanket on a warm day, others were more concerned with Kardashian’s appearance. Several comments about her postpartum appearance surfaced on Twitter, with some commenting on the size of her derriere.

“Post baby extra or surgery?” one person wrote alongside photos of the mother-daughter outing.

#KhloeKardashian stepped out with her baby #TrueThompson for the first time since birthing her almost a month ago. Khloe’s but though😰. Post baby extra or surgery?? pic.twitter.com/VwjsHwU3kQ — Amalang (@amalang01) May 7, 2018

“Khloe post pregnancy [peach emoji] is poppin!” another wrote.

khloe post pregnancy 🍑 is poppin! pic.twitter.com/yhbQuQfjy3 — cc (@kyjennerworld) May 7, 2018

The outing was Kardashian’s first with True, who will turn one month old on May 12.

People instantly took to social media to slam Kardashian for her parenting technique, arguing the dangers of putting a blanket over an infant on a warm day. “This is so dangerous,” one person wrote. Another said that it “can kill” and that it could doubles the temperature inside the stroller.

Kardashian was previously spotted supporting boyfriend Tristan Thompson at the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game Saturday night, despite the cheating reports surrounding him, and Friday the couple was seen eating lunch together in downtown Cleveland.

While it’s unclear how the couple has resolved Thompson’s alleged infidelity, they are making it clear that they are still together less than a month out from when the news broke.

These sightings line up with what an anonymous source recently told PEOPLE about the couple’s current living situation. Apparently there is “no talk” about a breakup, and she is confident the couple’s issues are resolved.

“Khloé seems happy,” the source said. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

The source continued, “When she wants something to work, she will make it work. Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Kardashian has only shared one major update about the couple and True since the scandal broke and True was born.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote on April 16. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”