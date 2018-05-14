Khloe Kardashian Explains Meaning of True Thompson’s Name

Khloe Kardashian wrote a new update for her app on Monday, explaining the True meaning behind her daughter’s name.

“Picking a name for your child is really so tough!” Kardashian wrote on her exclusive Khloe With a K site. “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. suggested True.”

M.J. Shannon is Kardashian’s grandmother, and Kris Jenner’s mother. After floating the name True as a possibility, she told Kardashian that it was her “great-grandfather’s first name and grandfather’s middle name.”

The reality star said that the name “stuck with me for my entire pregnancy,” even as she traveled to Cleveland and settled in to give birth. She said that out of all the names she considered, True “was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

In the post, Kardashian said that she’s glad “that it’s a family name,” and she is eager to get back to Los Angeles “so True can finally meet M.J. in person.”

This isn’t the first that Kardashian fans have heard about the name’s origin. Back in April, Kris Jenner herself mentioned that True was a generations-old family name.

“FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton,” she wrote. “My real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!!”

Kardashian was prolific on her app on Monday. In another post, she discussed her post-pregnancy cravings and her rocky start to recovering her post-pregnancy body.

“I love how I said the first thing I was going to have after labor was a smoothie and what I actually ate was a McDonald’s hash brown, LOL!” she wrote. “What can I say, True and I worked up an appetite!”

Kardashian put her mastery of the written word to other uses this weekend when she fired back at a troll in the comments section of her Instagram. The user perpetuated the long-running rumor that OJ Simpson is her biological father, and while she and the rest of her family typically let rude remarks slide by, Kardashian was not having this one.

“Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is [Khloe’s] dad,” the user wrote, adding an eye roll emoji.

“I mean… her dad is black, silly,” Kardashian wrote. “That’s why she’s black, babe.”