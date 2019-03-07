Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Poses With $150K Worth of Birkin Bags

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson recently posed with roughly $150,000 worth of Birkin bags.

In a photo shared to Instagram, True is seen smiling while sitting among more than a dozen of the trendy totes.

According to Cosmopolitan, there appear to be about 14 bags in the picture. With each bag valued at a minimum of $11,000, and reaching a possible max of $200,000, the outlet estimates the value of this picture at about $154,000.

About 4 months ago 🥰 My girl is growing so fast 😩

Most of Kardashian’s followers have complimented the adorable photo of 10-month-old True, but a few have taken to chiding Kardashian for spending so much money on the bags.

“You are so outta touch it’s sad!! Maybe instead of buying a bunch of bags you obviously don’t use or need send that money to those who really do,” one person commented. “Be an example to your daughter!!! Money comes and goes what will you have left when it’s all gone???”

“All the materialistic items but no TRUE love. You’re worth more… I pray you raise your daughter to value her worth,” another person said.

The new photo comes just weeks after Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend — and True’s father — Tristan Thompson was alleged to have cheated on Kardashian a second time.

The circumstance was even more surprising considering that he was alleged to have cheated with Jordyn Woods, who has been the best friend of Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner for many years.

Woods, however, has denied that she willingly engaged in an affair with Thompson. She appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s on Red Table Talk show to explain what happened when she and some friends were at Thompson’s house one night.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” Woods said

“On the way out he did kiss me,” she then revealed. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian took to Twitter to refute Woods’ account of the situation, tweeting out, “Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods] ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!“

Thompson is alleged to have already moved on from both women, with the NBA player being seen out multiple times with a new mystery woman.