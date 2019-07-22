Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Thompson Plays With Cousins at MJ’s 85th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson had a busy, family-filled weekend. The 1-year-old joined her mom and the rest of their famous family to celebrate great-grandmother MJ’s birthday on Sunday and she snuck in a little quality time with her older cousins, too.

Kardashian, 35, shared Instagram Story videos of her niece North West carrying what appeared to be a large Louis Vuitton purse, full of what appears to be dolls. At one point, the 6-year-old pulled out one of the toys and handed it to 18-month-old sister, Chicago while True looked on. After gifting her littler sister the doll, North ran off leaving True standing there trying to get her attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

True showed up to MJ’s party sporting a sweet blue dress with a tulle skirt, which matched the tablescape her mom shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram North, True and Chicago 😍🧡 A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids) on Jul 20, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

It appears True and Kardashian were in good company at the party. The Revenge Body star posted a group shot of everyone at the party, revealing that Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner, North, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick were all at the party.

The photo showed them crowded around the birthday girl, who was seated behind her cake.

Before the birthday bash, True spent some time with dad Tristan Thompson. The professional basketball player posted a photo of himself and his daughter together at what appeared to be a baby class. True could be seen sitting between Thompson’s legs with a ball beneath her foot.

“Twins,” he captioned the image in a nod to the resemblance between himself and his little girl.

Thompson isn’t the first to point out the resemblance. Prior to his post a fan shared a side-by-side photo of the Cleveland Cavaliers player and True, noting how similar they look. The post also speculated about the relationship between Khloe and Thompson.

“I know Khloe [Kardashian] hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him,” the fan tweeted.

The post prompted a response from Kardashian, who was quick to set the record straight. The E! TV personality assured the fan, and anyone else reading, that she isn’t harboring any negative feelings toward Thompson.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” Kardashian wrote, according to Comments by Celebs. “People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful.”

Kardashian’s response left some fans a bit confused. A number of fans wondered how she could possibly forgive Thompson after he cheated on her not once, but twice.

While she didn’t respond, she previously admitted that co-parenting “sucks.”

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian said at the time. “So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is 1 and, like, a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people.”