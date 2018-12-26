Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Celebrate Christmas Apart From Tristan Thompson

This Christmas was a major milestone for Khloé Kardashian, as it marked her first holiday as a mom and the first holiday for her daughter, True Thompson.

After the pair spent Thanksgiving with True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, many assumed they would spend Christmas together as well, but it seems Kardashian may not have spent the holiday with the NBA player judging by her social media presence.

The new mom posted three slideshows of photos from the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve party, and Thompson didn’t appear in a single snap, so it’s safe to guess that he wasn’t at the bash.

Kardashian and True, however, had a full matching moment for the event, both wearing white tops adorned with sparkling silver snowflakes and voluminous white tulle skirts.

After staging a photoshoot at home, they continued to snap photos at the party, with Kardashian sharing a sweet caption along with the slideshow of herself and True at home.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!” she wrote. “True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!”

At the party, the Good American designer and her daughter posed with seemingly every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. They even got in a photo with the Grinch, who was on hand for the holiday festivities.

While Thompson didn’t appear to be present, it’s worth noting that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, also did not appear in any photos, and that couple is still going strong.

Thompson’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, also have a game on Dec. 26 in Memphis, so it’s possible Thompson was traveling on the holiday and wasn’t able to spend it with his daughter.

On Christmas Day, Khloé used her Instagram Story to show off a few of True’s new gifts, sharing clips of her daughter decked out in a pair of gold angel wings as she enjoyed her new toys, one of which was an inflatable pink pool filled with colorful balls.

True was also gifted with a standing station that played music, with Khloé imploring her daughter to get her groove on, telling her, “Dance mama!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian