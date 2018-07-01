Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Is All Smiles in Adorable New Video

Khloé Kardashian has one happy baby! The new mom shared possibly the cutest video of True Thompson yet on social media Saturday giving fans a look at the little one’s sunny personality.

“Hi, Mama! Hi, Mama!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, said sweetly to her little girl in the filtered video. “Oh, my happy girl. How’s my happy girl?”

True, looking happy as a clam, giggled in response to her mom’s questioning.

Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed their little girl a little more than two months ago, and despite the cheating scandal that surrounded her birth, Kardashian is apparently loving her new life.

“Motherhood has changed her in a way, but Khloé has always been very maternal towards her younger sisters, so in some ways, this was just more of who she has always been,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “Motherhood has only enhanced what a truly amazing young woman Khloé is. It has definitely made her much more patient, because there is nothing like having a baby that sleeps on their own schedule to completely rearrange your life.”

The insider added that the Good American designer is “definitely nesting more with Tristan and True. She is just glowing, and motherhood certainly agrees with her.”

The couple recently returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland last month, and are apparently together for the forseeable future, despite Thompson’s infidelities during her pregnancy.

Last week, Kardashian addressed her decision to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers player in a Twitter message to a fan who slammed her decision not to break up with her baby daddy.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in this situation.”

Since then, Thompson has shared a number of photos with his little girl, and looks like he is settling into his role as a father to little True now that basketball season is done. He also is father to 1-year-old son Prince from a previous relationship.

