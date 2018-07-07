Khloe Kardashian Considering Having 3 Kids Like Sisters Kim and Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian may not be done having children, as she is reportedly already talking about her next pregnancy.

The speculation began with an Instagram post made by big sister Kim Kardashian on Thursday. In, Kardashian complimented both Kim and Kourtney, while suggesting that there might be something magical about having three kids in total.

“So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter?” the 33-year-old wrote. “You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kid rule.”

That alone sparked speculation that Kardashian wants to expand her family ranks. The Revenge Body host has always been adamant about becoming a mother, and many fans presumed that she would end up with a big family.

Still, the dramatic circumstances of her daughter’s birth back in April left a few questions to be answered. Less than 48 hours before Kardashian gave birth to her baby girl, True, her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on camera in a club, getting up close and personal with another woman. Later, he was spotted returning to his hotel room with her in the early hours of the morning. She left by herself a short time after that.

The story was heartbreaking for die-hard Kardashian fans, and it led to weeks of radio silence from Kardashian herself. When the new mom returned to social media, she hardly addressed the controversy, but made it plain how she was sticking it out with Thompson.

That, combined with Thursday’s Instagram comment, has fans looking at Kardashian’s older statements on child-rearing with renewed interest. Back in season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe suggested that she and Tristan might be headed for a small legion of children.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she said. “He wants to have like five or six kids with me and that’s, uh, lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

As for Thompson, he left little doubt that he was hoping for more children when he appeared on the Road Trippin’ podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton back in May.

“I’m going to keep going,” the 27-year-old said. “I’ve got a couple more left in me.”

Thompson has another son from a previous relationship. He broke up with his girlfriend while she was pregnant in that instance, amid several cheating scandals. He began dating Kardashian shortly before the birth of his son, Prince, who is now 18-months old.