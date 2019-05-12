Khloe Kardashian Celebrates First Mother’s Day as Single Mom With Sweet Post

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her own journey as a single mom this Mother’s Day after splitting with beau Tristan Thompson in February.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, took to Instagram to share a smiley selfie with daughter True, 13 months, writing in the caption, “It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day!”

While Kardashian’s chic braids and diamond-encrusted necklace in the shape of her daughter’s name definitely made and impact, little True’s smile stole the show with commenters.

“Omg! Look at those smiles! You guys are the cutest!!” Kimora Lee Simmons wrote under the post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most perfect gorgeous sweetest mom!!!” Scotty Cunha added. “Love you khloe!!!!!!!”

Kardashian’s own Good American line even chimed in, writing, “Could she get any cuter?! Happy Mother’s Day Koko.”

In 2018, Kardashian celebrated her first Mother’s Day in Cleveland, where she was living at the time with then-boyfriend Thompson. Things were tense at the time, with Thompson and Kardashian still working through his first cheating scandal that broke just days before she gave birth to their daughter.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan and they have no desire to spend Mothers’ Day with him,” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday of Kardashian’s family situation. “Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”

In February, Kardashian finally called things off with Thompson after the NBA player had a brief tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Just three months later, the Revenge Body star seems to be settling into her role as a single mom, even involving Thompson in her daughter’s life as much as possible despite their own problems.

“She’s very good at compartmentalizing and at the end of the day, she wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents,” a source told PEOPLE ahead of True’s first birthday in April. “She’s not one to seek revenge or hold onto negativity.”

Photo credit: E!