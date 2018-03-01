Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sparkly Mini Dress at 8 Months Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is taking pregnancy radiance to a new level!

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is currently eight months pregnant with her and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child together, but she’s still been rocking a wide array of sexy maternity looks.

Wednesday was no exception, when Kardashian posted possibly her cutest pregnancy style look yet — a rhinestone mini dress, which she turned into a chic maternity outfit with a comfy-looking black duster, teal tassel earrings, stunning top knot and matching bold blue eye makeup.

In a second photo in the slideshow, she showed off her look in soft focus while posing in the marble shower.

“What’s meant to be will always find it’s way,” she captioned the slideshow.

The caption appears to be referring to how long the 33-year-old has been wanting to be a mom.

A source told PEOPLE shortly after Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal in December that while the Good American designer has long wanted to be a mom, her past relationships with athletes Lamar Odom and French Montana weren’t right for bringing a child into the world.

“This is something Kardashian has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” they said. “She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

On the season 13 finale of the show, Kardashian received news that her uterus was normal after an initial fertility scare that had led her to stop taking birth control, and revealed that she and the Cavaliers player had “definitely [talked] about starting a family” together.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” said Kardashian, who had initially visited a specialist to see if she could serve as a surrogate for her sister Kim Kardashian, who welcomed daughter Chicago in January via a surrogate with Kanye West. “We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”