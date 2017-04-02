Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shares Sweet Date Night With Son

Had the best time with Lil Hank last night at monther/son bingo night. He of course won the second game and we celebrated n got our prizes which were a bean bag chair n 2 bottles of wine for me 😜. The bonding time was incredible… we talked about the new book he is reading and how in&out is the best. Mama even won the burping contest n he thought is was hilarious. LOL. My heart is happy and fullfiled waking up this morning. I can’t stop smiling. 😃😃😃😃 scroll through.
A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on
There is nothing like a little mother and son bonding time — especially when it leaves you smiling from ear to ear, like Kendra Wilkinson Baskett.
The 31-year-old reality star and former Playboy playmate enjoyed a charming mother-son bingo night with her 7-year-old son Hank IV, sharing what the evening meant to her in an Instagram post on Saturday.
Videos by PopCulture.com
MORE: Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Is So Over Her ‘Playboy’ Days
“The bonding time was incredible … we talked about the new book he is reading and how [In & Out] is the best,” she said. “Mama even won the burping context n he though [it] was hilarious.”
Sharing several snaps through the carousel feature from the evening, Wilkinson added, “My heart is happy and [fulfilled] waking up this morning. I can’t stop smiling.”
Related:
Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She Was Drunk on a Flight and Almost Got Into Fist Fight With Passenger
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shared the Truth About Santa Claus With Her 7-Year-Old Son
Former Playboy Bunny Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Admits She Worries About Hugh Hefner’s Health