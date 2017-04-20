Kendra Wilkinson Shares Sweet Tribute Photo to Her Late Grandma on Instagram

Our last photo taken with my grandma which was a couple weeks before she passed. Can’t believe it’s been a little over a year. 😭😭 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson BaskeFamilytt (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Kendra Wilkinson shared a heartbreaking family photo on Instagram this Wednesday that will bring a tear to your eye. The former Playboy model took to social media to post a touching picture that captured a fond memory of spending time with her late grandmother.

The Kendra On Top star shared the snap on Instagram with the caption: “Our last photo taken with my grandma which was a couple weeks before she passed. Can’t believe it’s been a little over a year.”

The image showed the 31-year-old reality star with her two kids – Hank Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett – posing next to Kendra’s grandmother. After the mother of two shared the picture on Instagram, Kendra’s loyal fanbase has showered the emotional post with more than 64k likes and thousands of comments with people offering their condolences over Kendra’s late grandma.

This isn’t the first time this week that Kendra has gotten candid about her family. During a recent interview with People magazine, the blond beauty opened up about her marriage to former NFL star Hank Baskett.

“We’re different people than we were years ago,” she said. “You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

Back in 2014, Hank was caught cheating on Kendra. While the affair brought on an extremely difficult period in their marriage, Kendra and Hank were determined to work through their issues. They now believe that their bond is stronger than ever.

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” she said. “It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” Kendra said. “But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”

