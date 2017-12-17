Kendra Wilkinson Shares Pic of Decorating Christmas Tree With Her Kids

Kendra Wilkinson shared a photo of her decorating her Christmas tree with her two children, 7-year-old Hank and 3-year-old Alijah.

The 32-year-old Wilkinson posted a photo of the trio working on the tree. She only included a Christmas tree emoji in the caption. She posted the same photo on Twitter, where she added four Christmas tree emojis.

Wilkinson posted the new photo two days after debuting her “new lips.” She also changed her hear, cutting her long blonde ‘do for a short haircut, which you can see in the Christmas tree photo.

The former Girls Next Door and Playboy model got hernew look before she hit the stage in Las Vegas for Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man. She told Entertainment Tonight in June that she wanted to keep her face from ageing without using Botox.

“You want to know the honest truth right now? I’m actually laying off of Botox right now because it’s helping me with my facial expressions during my play. I’m so excited to be a part of the acting world, I’m actually willing to let my face age. I’m serious! I’m not joking,” Wilkinson told ET.

She continued, “I really want to explore this world and it’s important to not have your face not move if you want to explore your acting world. You need your face to move.”

Wilkinson will continue appearing on the Las Vegas stage through Jan. 2 at Paris Las Vegas.