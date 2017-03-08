Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Is So Over Her ‘Playboy’ Days

Sometimes it’s hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I’ve never ever seen myself that way. I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a fuck about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what’s up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can’t wait to share it with all of you. 😜😜🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett rose to fame as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on E!’s The Girls Next Door, but the mom of two is putting her Playboy days behind her.

In a new Instagram post, Wilkinson-Baskett explained to her fans that she wants to move on from her Playboy days and distance herself from the label that came with them.

“Sometimes it’s hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I’ve never ever seen myself that way,” she wrote alongside a racy shot of herself stepping into a pool. “I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life.”

The reality star lived in the Playboy Mansion for years in the early 2000s, and shared that she has changed dramatically as a person since she first moved in. Wilkinson-Baskett married husband Hank Baskett at the mansion in 2009, and the couple shares a 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

“Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges,” she continued. “I can give a f— about meeting standards and impressing people. Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what’s up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

