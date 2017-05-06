Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Injures Hand After Being Hit by Foul Ball at Son’s Baseball Game

(Photo: Snapchat / KendraWBaskett)

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett took one for the team!

The former Girls Next Door star was hit by a foul ball at her 7-year-old son Hank’s baseball game on Saturday. Wilkinson-Baskett took to Snapchat to show off her injured hand and documented her trip to the hospital.

She was cheering on her son with her 2-year-old daughter Alijah when the ball came flying towards her.

“Got hit with a foul ball,” she captioned a video of the large purple bump on her left hand.

(Photo: Snapchat / KendraWBaskett)

The mother of two eventually went to the hospital for an x-ray and was laughing off the situation.

“This is so dramatic,” she chuckled to the camera.

(Photo: Snapchat / KendraWBaskett)

Wilkinson-Baskett was relieved her daughter didn’t get hit by the ball. She wrote on Twitter following the situation, “Just happy [it] didn’t hit Alijah’s head. I’m celebrating right now.”

😂😂😂 just happy didn’t hit Alijahs head. Im celebrating right now https://t.co/a0jcInEXb2 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 6, 2017

