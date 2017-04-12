Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Goes on a NSFW Instagram Rant During Family Vacation

A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is a protective mother you don’t want to mess with!

The mother of two took to Instagram on Monday to clap back at the haters who criticized her for a photo she posted on her of daughter on her story.

The 31-year-old reality star posted a photo of 2-year-old Alijah with a friend on the beach. In the picture, one of the children isn’t wearing a bathing suit top, which caused commenters to share their thoughts.

“Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick f—s. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo,” she angrily wrote to her followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself flipping off the camera. “All you people living in your cages, sit the f— down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you. So we should be living in a cage because of sick f—s who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now.”

“Man, this world is more f—ed up than I thought,” she continued. “I’ll go ahead and go back to my vacation while we run around naked n free.”

Kendra and her family are currently on vacation and after a short cool down period, she went back to posting photos later that day.

