Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Lola Before She Heads off to College

When it comes to Kelly Ripa‘s 18-year-old daughter, Lola, leaving the nest, the talk show host is going through all the feels. On Thursday, Ripa shared an Instagram photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos‘ daughter’s baptism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 22, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

“[Throwback Thursday] 2001 from your Christening to college,” Ripa captioned the throwback photo. “In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Consuelos commented on the post with a sobbing emoji and hearts.

Several of the couple’s famous friends also commented on the photo, with Deadpool writer Rob Liefeld wishing Lola well. “Good luck Consuelos family!!” Liefeld wrote.

“I’m sobbing!!!!!!” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote.

Ripa has been feeling sentimental in recent months full of big milestones for Lola. Earlier this month, Ripa, 48, shared photos of Lola and her prom date. While appearing on the Jerry O Show, Ripa dished on the prom experience. “That’s prom,” she said on the show when a photo was shown on screen. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back.”

“So that’s why the girls are fully on display,” she joked. “Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

“She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl,” Ripa added of Lola, who was styled by Ripa’s stylist Audrey Slater for her prom.

She also joked about how long it took for her to get permission to post a prom photo to her Instagram. “Took me 20 hours to get that photo,” she said. “I was like, ‘Please just give Mommy one. Just one photo!’”

Along with Lola, Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael and Joaquin, and Ripa told Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest in February that her only regret about having kids is not having more of them.

“I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” she told Seacrest on the Feb. 5 episode of the show. “There is [sic] many different reasons. First of all, triangulation. When they are small…you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable.”

“But I also just loved having them,” she continued. “I adore them as the grown-ups that they’ve become…but when they are tiny, they are just so adorable. And they say amazing things, and I miss all of that.”