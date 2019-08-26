Kelly Ripa Gives Fans College Flashbacks in Latest Photo With Daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, Lola, headed off to college this weekend, with the Live With Kelly and Ryan host sharing the milestone on Instagram.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Ripa used the social media platform to share a sentimental photo of herself and Lola sharing a hug as she planted a kiss on her daughter’s cheek as the teen prepared to leave her parents for school at NYU.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The nest is getting roomy………,” Ripa shared in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Many of Ripa’s fans commented on the post with their own college stories, letting the mom of three know that she wasn’t the only one feeling a little lonely.

“Hang in there! I have been there twice and guess what they always come back,” one supportive fan commented.

“I know the feelings. Dropped off my son to college 2 weeks ago. Goodluck,” a second wrote, while another added, “I know the feeling… life changes when the nest is empty. It’s all GOOD!”

“It took Day 3 for my tears to come out!” one mom admitted. “And let me say it was like a busted pipe! Waterworks city! When your 1st born goes to College, it’s like pushing them out of the nest in hope that he will fly but also rushing to the bottom in case he’s not really ready. Mine flew…. and I was the one not ready.”

“Just dropped my oldest off today for his sophomore year at Penn State,” another shared. “It doesn’t get easier or it hasn’t yet?”

Someone else offered some practical advice, writing, “The good news is it gets easier each year, the bad news is the first few weeks are hard & heart wrenching . Moms can’t just flip a switch because they are at 18 and just let go! So go ahead & cry bc it’s all part of the process. If someone walks in while you are sobbing – just blame it on a lifetime movie.”

The host’s previous Instagram post was a throwback of herself, Consuelos and a baby Lola, with the 48-year-old further reflecting on her daughter’s new adventure.

“#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye,” she wrote. “I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 22, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

Along with Lola, Ripa and Consuelos are parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

Photo Credit: Getty / Pacific Press