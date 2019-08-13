Kelly Ripa Admits Daughter Lola Altered Prom Dress Neckline ‘Behind Our Back’

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter, Lola Consuelos, attended her senior prom this year, with her mom offering a few details about the 18-year-old’s fashion choice for the event during an appearance on the premiere episode of The Jerry O Show.

Lola worked with New York City-based tailor Raza Wijdan to design the gown, which was a silk emerald green dress with a thigh-high slit. According to Ripa, her daughter made one other adjustment to the look, unbeknown to her parents.

“That’s prom,” Ripa told host Jerry O’Connell as a photo from Lola’s prom appeared on screen. “That’s the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back.”

“So that’s why the girls are fully on display,” the mom of three joked, referring to the low-v neckline of her daughter’s dress. “Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola.”

“She’s a smart girl. She’s a nice girl,” Ripa added of Lola, who was styled by Ripa’s stylist Audrey Slater for her prom.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host also joked about how long it took her to get permission to post a photo from her daughter’s prom on Instagram.

“Took me 20 hours to get that photo,” she said. “I was like, ‘Please just give mommy one. Just one photo!’”

The two also discussed parenting, with Ripa advising O’Connell to avoid getting his kids a phone for as long as possible.

Along with Lola, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos share sons Michael and Joaquin, and Ripa told Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest in February that her only regret about having kids is not having more of them.

“I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” she told Seacrest on the Feb. 5 episode of the show. “There is [sic] many different reasons. First of all, triangulation. When they are small…you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable.”

“But I also just loved having them,” she continued. “I adore them as the grown-ups that they’ve become…but when they are tiny, they are just so adorable. And they say amazing things, and I miss all of that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dominik Bindl