Kelly Clarkson’s Former Stepdaughter Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is going to be a grandpa. Blackstock, Clarkson’s former, will be a first-time gramp as his daughter Savannah Blackstock and boyfriend Quentin Lee’s are expecting their first child together. 19-year-old Savannah broke the news with a baby bump photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sept. 21. “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept,” she wrote.

Lee followed suit with his own post to his Instagram account, writing, “Sorry…been busy” along with the hashtag #newchapter. The two have been together for at least two years. Savannah has shared the couple’s love story on her social media, including vacations and a s’mores date nights.

Savannah is Blackstock’s daughter with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock and Ashworth also have a son Seth, 14. They split in 2012. After the breakup, Blackstock married Clarkson. They share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, together

The American Idol winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. The divorce has been brutal. They have fought over custody, spousal support, and property. Clarkson even accused Blackstock and his father, who owns a talent management company, of not properly compensating her. A judge ruled to upload their prenuptial agreement, per Us Weekly. They also have a complex custody arrangement due to living on separate coasts.

The divorce has yet to be finalized but Clarkson has been vocal about how difficult co-parenting is. She told viewers of her NBC talk show, “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”