Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Husband and Two Kids

Kelly Clarkson is one lucky lady!
The 34-year-old singer shared the sweetest photo of her family on Instagram Friday, Entertainment Tonight reports. The cute snap was of her husband, Brandon Blackstock, holding their two children, 2-year-old daughter River Rose and 8-month-old Remington Alexander.
“They’re all mine…. 😊,” Clarkson gushed in the caption of the photo.
The American Idol alum loves sharing family photos. Last week, she shared her brood’s Christmas picture, which included her step-children, Savannah and Seth.
“Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks 🎅🎅🎅 #Santa #Iknowhim,” she captioned the snap.
What a cute family!
