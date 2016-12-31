Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo of Her Husband and Two Kids

They’re all mine…. 😊 A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:19am PST

Kelly Clarkson is one lucky lady!

The 34-year-old singer shared the sweetest photo of her family on Instagram Friday, Entertainment Tonight reports. The cute snap was of her husband, Brandon Blackstock, holding their two children, 2-year-old daughter River Rose and 8-month-old Remington Alexander.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’re all mine…. 😊,” Clarkson gushed in the caption of the photo.

The American Idol alum loves sharing family photos. Last week, she shared her brood’s Christmas picture, which included her step-children, Savannah and Seth.

“Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks 🎅🎅🎅 #Santa #Iknowhim,” she captioned the snap.

Merry Christmas from the Blackstocks 🎅🎅🎅 #Santa #Iknowhim A photo posted by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:00am PST

What a cute family!

Related:

Kelly Clarkson Says People Regularly Confuse Her With Carrie Underwood

Watch: Kelly Clarkson Has Priceless Reaction After Learning About Her Grammy Nomination While On-Air

Kelly Clarkson Talks About Why She Doesn’t Want Any More Kids