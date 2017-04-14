Kelly Clarkson Posts Adorable Photos From Her Son Remington’s First Birthday

Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim 😊 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Kelly Clarkson‘s son Remington looks like the happiest boy alive while celebrating his first birthday!

On Wednesday, the singer shared a collage of adorable photos from his big day. The family went all out for his celebration, dressing Remy in an adorable crown and navy bowtie.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim,” Clarkson captioned the photos, which also featured her husband Brandon Blackstock.

While Remy indulged in his cute birthday cake, Clarkson did not receive the best response when she shared a video of her daughter River Rose trying Nutella for the first time last week.

Mommy shamers commented on her post saying things like, “Nutella is packed with sugars. Don’t make your kids blow up.”

