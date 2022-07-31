Katy Perry Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Being a Mom Ahead of Impending Return to 'American Idol'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly want to expand their family. The American Idol judge and the actor are proud parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and are so obsessed with her that they want to add another child right away. A source recently told ET Online that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family," adding: "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other." A source says the 37-year-old "is obsessed with being a mom."

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. She recently told the media outlet why her daughter only makes her want to be a mother x2 when she is done with her current performances. "I love traveling, and now I get to take my daughter, and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes," she said.

Perry resumed her KATY PERRY: PLAY residency at the Resorts World Theater on July 29 in Las Vegas. The show is scheduled to run until at least Oct. June 8 was declared "Katy Perry Day."

Now, she's also eager to record new music and bring Daisy on tour with her. "I want to put out new music that would support those world tours because as much as it is fun to be like on one stage and having all these people from around the world come and visit me, I still need to come and visit you. It's important for me," she said.

In a separate interview with ET this past Spring, Perry further gushed over motherhood. "I love being a mom. It's the best decision I ever made for my life," Perry said, adding that she has "grown so much" since becoming a mother and has "even more respect" for her own mother since welcoming her daughter. She said her favorite part of being a mother is "all the unconditional love." She said: "[It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes -- and the joy," she said. "For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It's like you get to be reborn as well."

Potential contestants of American Idol can begin auditioning on Aug. 6 in all 50 states, plus D.C. Along with Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will all be returning as judges, as will Ryan Seacrest as the host. The show will be in its 21st season, and the 6th season on ABC since leaving FOX.