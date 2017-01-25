Katherine Heigl Shares First Photo of New Baby Son Joshua Jr.

Katherine Heigl is introducing everyone to her new bundle of joy.

The actress has shared her first photos of her beautiful new baby, Joshua Jr.

She and musician husband, Joshua Kelley, welcomed their first son on Dec. 20.

“It was a surprise! I knew I wanted to expand our family, I knew I wanted to have more children,” she explained to PEOPLE. “I just didn’t know how we were going to go about that.”

Describing herself as “one of those people who really thinks, I have to schedule, I have to plan this out,” she admits the joy was accompanied by a moment of stress.

“I’ll be totally honest, my first reaction was ‘Oh s—,’ ” she says. “But now we have a new normal, and I have to give myself a break in order to get used to it.”

The couple has two adopted daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh, and four-year-old Adalaide. Joshua Jr.’s arrival hasn’t marked the end of their family’s growth.

“I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air,” she said. “And I’m okay with that!”

