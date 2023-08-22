Kate Middleton's Relatable Back-to-School Shopping Mistake Resurfaces

The Princess of Wales tried to stay down to earth by doing some shopping herself, only to make one of the most common mistake of the back-to-school season.

Back-to-school shopping is stressful for everyone from working families up to literally royalty. Many parents are scrambling to get their kids ready for school in the weeks to come, including the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. For the last few years, this story about Middleton's back-to-school season slip-up has resurfaced every August.

Middleton is mother to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, back back in August of 2018 only Prince George and Princess Charlotte were going to school. According to a report by Hello Magazine, at the time Middleton decided to take the kids in person to get their clothes for the school year. She went to a specialty shop in London that carries the specific items needed for their school uniform, and in the sweltering heat they walked out the door in sandals. When they got there, Middleton realized they did not have socks with them to try on their new shoes. She ended up buying socks on the spot to cover the mistake.

Needless to say, this shopping trip still had plenty of differences from that of an average parent – for one thing, most public schools don't require uniforms, and certainly not uniforms that come from one specific high-end store. Still, some royal admirers were heartened by the idea that Middleton can make simple mistakes as well.

Middleton gave birth to her youngest son Louis in the spring of 2018, and at the time reports said that she was still being as hands-on as possible with her children. According to a report by The Daily Mail, she made the trip to drop Prince George off at school herself one day after giving birth to Louis. She was able to navigate outings like this without much disruption to the rest of the school.

"No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria's Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!" one other parent joked at the time.

Middleton gave birth to Prince George on July 22, 2013, making him 9 years old now, and Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015, making her 7 years old now. Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018, making him 4 years old. Prince George is currently third in the line of succession to the British throne following his grandfather, Prince Charles and his father Prince William. After Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are fourth and fifth in line, respectively.