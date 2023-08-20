Kate Middleton Was Scolded by Queen Elizabeth at Start of Prince William Relationship: Source

The princess was warned to stop taking so many luxury vacations and prove that she could buckle down and work.

A book about the British royal family includes a newly-resurfaced story about Queen Elizabeth II scolding Kate Middleton. According to author Katie Nicholl, the queen was not pleased with how many vacations Middleton seemed to take and how much of her "working time" was spent traveling to luxurious places. She reportedly told Middleton to "get a proper job."

Nicholl has covered the royal family for years as a journalist, author and broadcaster. Her book William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls was published in 2010, but in the wake of the queen's death one interesting anecdote from it has resurfaced online. According to Nicholl, the queen confronted Middleton in 2009 after a lavish trip to Mustique where she enjoyed skiing. At the time, the U.K. was struggling through a serious economic recession, and the press was covering Middleton's vacation in excruciating detail.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the queen," Nicholl wrote. "While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career."

Nicholl also quoted a palace insider who told her: "It is Her Majesty's opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William's consort, then she needs a proper job." Middleton had held some jobs before she was engaged to Prince William, most notably handling the marketing for her parent's event supply business Party Pieces. Still, insiders felt that it reflected poorly on Middleton and the royal family if she continued to indulge in luxuries that others wouldn't have been able to afford without connections in high places.

When Middleton heard how the queen felt, she was reportedly "stung" by the assessment. Middleton ended up working outside the royal family until January of 2011, with various jobs including Party Pieces, other marketing endeavors and some photography gigs. She and Prince William got engaged in October of 2010 during a 10-day vacation in Kenya. They were married in April of 2011.

These days, Middleton is seen by the public as a powerhouse and a very active participant in the monarchy's business. After the coronation, she officially took on the title "Princess of Wales," and is poised to become the queen whenever Prince William takes the throne. Insiders told Nicholl that Middleton took the queen's words to heart. Years later, it seems she continues to consider them.