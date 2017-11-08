Fans Notice Kate Middleton’s Baby Bump as She Discusses Motherhood

Kate Middleton is showing off her growing baby bump! The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about parenting at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old mom of two wore a Cabernet-colored dress that showed her tiny baby bump.

Middleton appealed to the crowd at the event on a personal level, saying “As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that it takes a whole community to help raise a child.”

“Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we’re all in this together,” she said. “We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”

On Tuesday night, Middleton attended The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace, where she wore a black lace gown.

The Duchess recently made her first public appearance since her pregnancy was announced, attending a reception for World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace

With her multiple public appearances as of late, it seems like the royal mother’s acute morning sickness may be making its exit. When Kensington Palace announced her pregnancy this summer, the press release also noted that she would be resting at home due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

The palace recently announced that royal baby number three is arriving in April 2018.