Kate Hudson Shows off Her Blossoming Baby Bump on Stroll With Boyfriend

Kate Hudson was out and about with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Malibu Saturday, showing off her growing baby bump during a walk with their Australian Shepherd.

Hudson was seen wearing a white and pink striped dress with an empire waist over her belly. She looked comfortable and casual, wearing flip-flops and carrying a brown purse over her shoulder, reports PEOPLE, which published the photos. She also wore round sunglasses and barrettes to keep her hair tidy.

As for Fujikawa, he went super casual, wearing shorts, sneakers, a dark baseball cap and a white T-shert. He also wore a brace on his left wrist.

Hudson announced her baby news on April 6, posting a video on Instagram co-starring her other children. She is already mom to Ryder Russell Robinson, from her marriage to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, from her relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. Hudson’s third child will be her first daughter.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” Hudson wrote on Instagram.

The 39-year-old actress has continued to keep fans up to date on her pregnancy, between photos advertising her Fabletics line. On April 16, she posted a photo with Aerosmith frontman “Papa” Steven Tyler, showing off the growing baby bump.

Hudson’s latest pregnancy is also inspiring her to consider expanding Fabletics to include a maternity line.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” Hudson told PEOPLE about the idea. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

The latest expansion of the Fabletics empire includes a limited-edition collection called Girl Almighty, with proceeds going to SchoolCycle, a program run by United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign.

“It’s about how we can become a global support system of women, starting with young girls and teaching them how to advocate for the things they believe in,” Hudson told PEOPLE. “It makes total sense for us as a company to be a part of that mission with them. We are all loving that its just about supporting more women more young girls.”

Hudson, whose famous mom is Goldie Hawn, was recently seen on the big screen in Marshall and Deepwater Horizon.

