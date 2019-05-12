Kate Hudson Shows off Abs Photo Only 7 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Hudson is showing off her stunning figure a few months after giving birth.

The actress took to Instagram Friday to show off a mirror selfie of her toned abs, nearly seven months after she welcomed daughter Rani Rose in October 2018 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bored on set…? Take some weird mirror selfies in the trailers bathroom,” the mom of three captioned her post.

Hudson is also mom to Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 15.

“Favorite photo winner!!!” Actor Josh Brolin commented on the comments section of the photos.

Fans also took to the comments section, wondering what film the actress was filming, while also complimenting her post-pregnancy figure.

“Are you filming Something Blue, because I’ve been waiting for that movie since Something borrowed!” One fan commented.

“You seriously look that great and just had baby….you GO girl!!!!!” Another user wrote.

“Holy abs girlfriend,” another fan wrote.

“I might put this picture on my refrigerator as my goal belly! Lol good grief that is a rockin hot bod so soon after sweet baby!” A fourth user said.

Hudson has previously credited Weight Watchers with helping to reach her post-pregnancy weight loss goal of 25 pounds. She also previously said on Instagram she met the goal just six months after giving birth.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs. from goal weight!” Hudson posted on Instagram in April. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

Hudson also opened up to PEOPLE about focusing on fitness after giving birth.

“After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy,” she said in December.

We will have to wait to see what the actress was filming, though she recently has worked on ad campaigns as a Weight Watchers ambassador.

“I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all!” Hudson posted of her involvement with the company.

“This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness,” she continued. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having [Oprah] on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O [WW Ambassador] [Wellness That Works].”