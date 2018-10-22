Kate Hudson Shares Gorgeous Photo With Rani in Emotional Post About Love

Kate Hudson just can’t get over newborn daughter Rani Rose.

The 39-year-old actress documented her love for her newborn in a sweet black and white snapshot on Saturday, showing herself cuddling up to the 2-week-old and planting a tender kiss against the top of her head.

“Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence,” Hudson captioned the image.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani, their first child together, on Oct. 2, revealing the day after she was born that they had named their little girl after Fujikawa’s late father, who died in 2012.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” the actress wrote on Instagram in the birth announcement.

Fujikawa’s stepsister and Hudson’s close friend, Erin Foster, opened up about the significance of the baby girl’s name in a lengthy Instagram post last week, writing that Ron Fujikawa had come into her life at the age of 19 and “became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed.”

“Ron got sick and passed away 5 years ago and Kate was there every day supporting us,” Foster continued. “Then one night out of the blue Kate looked at one of Ron’s sons differently. They fell in love and now they have a daughter named after Ronnie, who brought them together. She helps it all make sense now Rani Rose Fujikawa.”

Since welcoming Rani, Hudson has shared a number of adorable pictures of her newborn, savoring every moment. Earlier this week the actress shared a snapshot of Fujikawa pushing their daughter outside in a stroller.

Baby Rani joined Hudson’s two sons from previous relationships – Ryder Robinson, 14, who Hudson shares with rocker Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, who the actress shares with musician Matt Bellamy. The new big brothers are reportedly “obsessed” with their little sister, with Ryder recently sharing a gallery of images of himself doting on his new baby sister.

The newly expanded family is reportedly seamlessly settling into life with a newborn, a source telling E! News that the actress is “loving life with her little girl. She’s adjusting to having a newborn again since it’s been a while” and that new dad Fujikawa is “a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani but with Ryder and Bing. He does everything including [doting] on Kate. He’s wonderful.”