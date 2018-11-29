Kate Hudson Reveals Post-Baby Weight Loss Goal With Workout Photo

Kate Hudson has her mind on fitness following the October birth of her daughter, Rani Rose.

The Fabletics co-founder, 39, took to Instagram Thursday to open up about her post-baby fitness goals, revealing that she is hoping to drop 25 pounds ahead of an upcoming project. The mom-of-three shared a post-baby body photo of herself proving her focus, the actress donning a sports bra and yoga pants.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together, on Oct. 2.

“The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself,” she wrote. “For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (whether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time.”

“Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself,” she continued. “I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight 😉 and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey.”

She went on to reveal that, in anticipation of an upcoming film she is involved in, she is hoping to shed a few pounds and is looking into a new fitness routine to help get her into shape.

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can,” she wrote. “I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays!”

Hudson was certainly health conscious throughout the course of her pregnancy, frequently taking to Instagram to show herself making time for some exercise in the pool and even enjoying a little yoga and meditation.

Hudson is also considering making it a little easier for expecting moms to exercise while pregnant, revealing in an interview prior to giving birth that she was open to the idea of introducing a Fabletics maternity line.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” she said when speaking of the possibility. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

Currently, Hudson seems focused on spending quality time with her daughter, who joined big brothers Ryder Robinson, 14, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6.