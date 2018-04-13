Kate Hudson Reveals Wild ‘First Trimester’ Yoga Baby Bump Photo

Kate Hudson is currently pregnant with her third child, and the actress has shared some new footage of herself getting active along with her upcoming baby girl.

The short clip is from a photoshoot for Hudson’s activewear line, Fabletics, and sees the star exercising in front of a gorgeous backdrop of greenery, blue water and a clear sky.

Hudson sports a mint green bra and leggings set as she raises and lowers her leg, while her other knee is perched on a wheel to make the move even more challenging.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel,” she captioned the moment. “#TheSilentMonths #LoveThisNewColor #AprilOutfits #FableticsFriday.”

Hudson is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The child will be her third and her first with Fujikawa.

She revealed the news in an Instagram video last week announcing that not only was she expecting, but that she will be having a girl.

In the clip, Hudson, her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, and Fujikawa pop four black balloons to reveal pink confetti, with the actress excitedly screaming once she realizes she’s having a girl.

“SURPRISE!!!” the actress captioned the clip. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

