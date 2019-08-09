Kate Hudson and Her Daughter Are Twinning in New Matching Dresses Photo

Like mother, like daughter. On Thursday, Kate Hudson took to Instagram to share a gallery of images of herself and her 10-month-old daughter Rani Rose twinning in matching white dresses. The 40-year-old actress, who completed her look with a brown belt, earrings, necklaces, and a gray purse, captioned the photos with a sunflower emoji.

In the first photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen smiling for the camera, little Rani holding a stuffed bunny as Hudson held her on her hip.

The second photo showed Rani sweetly gazing up at the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress as Hudson looks down at her with a smile.

🌻

The sweet photos had plenty of people commenting, including several other A-list celebrities.

“Oh come on with the everything delicious,” Game of Thrones actress Lena Heady wrote.

“Oh my god,” Katie Couric commented. “I can’t handle how cute this is!”

“O MY GOODNESS STOP THE CUTENESS I can’t handle it!!!!!” Angi Greene, Hudson’s personal trainer and close friend, wrote. “Who would have ever dreamed 15 yrs later we have our girls!!!!”

“Ridiculous,” Samantha Ronson added in her own commented. “This photo should come with a warning.”

The Almost Famous actress and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed their first child together in October. Hudson also has 15-year-old son Ryder Robinson from her relationship with Chris Robinson, and 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy from her relationship with Matt Bellamy.

Since expanding their family, the couple hasn’t shied away from documenting their journeys together on social media.

In June, Hudson shared the first-ever photo of her newly expanded family, posting to Instagram an image of herself with Fujikawa, a then 8-month-old Rani, and sons Bingham and Ryder.

“The loves of my life,” she captioned the photo, adding a sunshine emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 18, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

Hudson also hasn’t been afraid to open up about her post-baby workout goals. Less than a month after giving birth, the actress shared her first gym selfie, revealing that she was “looking to shed 25 lbs.” She later revealed that it took her six months to hit that goal.

“After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy,” she told PEOPLE.

Hudson is also an ambassador for Weight Watchers, which she credited with helping her lose weight.