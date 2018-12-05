Kate Gosselin Opens up About Her Future Plans

(Photo: Twitter / @HuffPostEnt)

Kate Gosselin may have eight kids now, but when her children start having their own kids, their could be a lot more Gosselins on her hands!

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Gosselin talked about becoming a grandmother, joking that once her 15-year-old twins Mady and Cara and her 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel start their own families, her own could potentially double in size.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Six of my kids could have babies in the same year – I could essentially have sextuplets all over again,” Gosselin said. “And you just know my kids will all say, ‘Oh, you’ve handled more than this, you can babysit, you’re fine.’”

When the time does come, though, Gosselin reveals that she’ll have a bit of a different attitude then she does now.

“I did my uptight parenting thing,” she explained. “I can’t wait to be the grandparent who is older and wiser, and who is able to swoop in and out, and offer advice and be more laid back.”

The mom of eight added that she’s excited to have all her kids over when they’re grown up, envisioning a future full of family fun.

“I imagine the nights before Thanksgiving, and big sleepovers, and prepping everything with a glass of wine,” Gosselin shared. “They all bring their kids and pets. And we hope like anything that they all get along.”

She added that she hopes her kids can learn from some of her past decisions.

“I hope they realize the mistakes I made were because I love them and I was doing the best I could,” Gosselin said. “I hope they have careers they’re passionate about. I hope they marry someone they truly, deeply love.”

“I’ve always wanted the very best for them,” she added. “I hope they don’t settle.”