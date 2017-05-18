Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Ultrasound Photos of Third Baby

I had a date with Baby Lo today 🖤🤰🏼 A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 17, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry is giving fans a sneak peek of her newest little one!

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a pair of sonogram photos of her third child, whom she has dubbed “Baby Lo.”

“I had a date with Baby Lo today,” Lowry wrote alongside the adorable snapshot. The moniker stems from the last name of the baby’s father (but also perhaps Lowry’s last name?), Chris Lopez.

The MTV reality mama confirmed the paternity news on Twitter recently after tabloid rumors had been running rampant for awhile.

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

“Ancestry DNA & yeah he is…stop with the headlines already,” Lowry tweeted.

Lowry is also mother to two boys, Isaac and Lincoln, from a previous relationship and marriage. She’s definitely thrilled about adding another child to her growing brood and we’re anxious to follow along on the journey!

