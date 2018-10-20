JWoww ‘Making Memories’ as She Reveals Her Daughter Suffers From Eczema

Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley revealed on Instagram Saturday that her daughter Meilani suffers from eczema, an inflammation of the skin.

Farley shared a video of 4-year-old Meilani learning how to make a candle, along with a statement about her daughter’s condition. She also shared the same video and statement on her page for Naturally Woww, her lifestyle brand. She also shared concerns about Meilani’s younger brother, 2-year-old Greyson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Making memories with my [love] [Meilani], while working around the clock for [Natrually Woww] launch next week,” Farley wrote. “Meilani and I have been searching for the best ingredients to protect her eczema prone skin, but also her precious brother’s skin. I’ve learned so much recently. I never knew about blue light that gets emitted from our phones, tablets, and computers, a scary thought for those of us who wake up in the morning and fall asleep with iPhone in hand. (So, most of us?) or the fact that our kids are starting so young with tablets, phones etc but we aren’t protecting their baby skin from.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Farley’s friend and fellow Jersey Shore star, also commented on the post. “GET IT MAWMA,” Polizzi wrote in the comments three times.

According to the National Eczema Association, more than 30 million Americans suffer from the skin condition. Eczema is the name for several skin conditions, which cause skin to become itchy and inflamed. It is more common for babies and children to develop it on their face, but it can also appear elsewhere on the body. Adults can also develop eczema, the NEA notes. There is no cure, but there are several over-the-counter and prescription treatments.

Farley has been open about her children’s challenges in the past. She revealed earlier this year that Greyson has a speech development problem. In a recent Today Show interview, she claimed her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, was not concerned about their son’s issues and that played a role in her decision to file for divorce.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’” Farley explained. “In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent, I thought, like ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’”

Farley filed for divorce in September, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, Mathews has claimed he is “not done fighting” to win her back and they were going to counseling.

Farley stars on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. She has reportedly signed on to star in Moms With Attitude, a new MTV YouTube series with Polizzi that will debut on Oct. 28.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mailani Mathews