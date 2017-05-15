Justin Timberlake Writes the Most Touching Tribute to Jessica Biel on Mother’s Day

Justin Timberlake has a way with his words!

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer shared a lengthy message to his beautiful wife Jessica Biel on Instagram Sunday in honor of her third Mother’s Day.

“I marvel at you,” Timberlake wrote alongside a rare photo of their son Silas with Biel walking along the beach. “It’s so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world.”

He continued, “You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y’all really DO RUN THIS… I bow down to you. –JT”

The couple welcomed their 2-year-old son in April 2015, three years after they tied the knot in 2012.

E! News recently caught up with Biel and she opened up about being a mom. Motherhood “informs everything in your life,” she said. “I’m more emotional, more sensitive, more everything to the world.”

Happy Mother’s Day, Jessica!

[H/T Instagram / @JustinTimberlake]

