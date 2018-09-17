Justin Bieber’s Mother Posts Cryptic Message Amid Wedding Rumors

Justin Bieber’s mother, author Pattie Mallette, posted a cryptic message on Sunday, following rumors that her son and Hailey Baldwin got married at a New York courthouse.

“Haters gonna hate,” Mallette tweeted, adding the hashtag “Love Wins.”

A few hours later, Mallette also shared a photo of herself in Atlanta on Instagram, adding a Bible quote.

“The one who conquers and who keeps my works until the end, to him I will give authority over the nations. Revelation 2:26,” she wrote.

It is not clear if her tweets were referring to her son, as she has frequently tweets inspirational messages. However, this message did come after a confusing couple of week for her son and Baldwin.

On Thursday, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, visited the New York City marriage bureau, which sparked speculation that they were legally married already. Sources told TMZ Bieber was emotional, and even tearing up. “I can’t wait to marry you, baby,” Bieber reportedly told Baldwin.

However, on Friday, Baldwin denied rumors she was married. “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

The rumors about the surprise wedding was a surprise for many since the couple were not expected to get married until next month. Baldwin even said she planned on having their nuptials in 2019 in an interview with The Cut published amid the wedding rumors.

Elsewhere in that interview, Baldwin slammed critics who think she is too young to get married.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too. I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” Baldwin said, adding that her parents already approved of her decision.

The couple reportedly plan on having a small celebration in Beiber’s native Canada.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin told The Cut.

Baldwin and Bieber have known each other since at least 2011, and dated on-again, off-again in 2015 and 2016. They reunited in June, then got engaged in early July during a trip to the Bahamas.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Bieber wrote on Instagram when he announced their engagement. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

In other Bieber news, TMZ reports that the “Sorry” singer plans to become an American citizen. He will still keep his Canadian citizenship, especially since he bought a $5 million estate in Ontario last month.

