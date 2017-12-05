Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers

Julia Stiles became a mom just weeks ago, and the actress has already found herself the target of mommy shamers after posting a photo of herself wearing her infant son, Strummer, in a baby carrier.

In the caption, Stiles joked that she now has a “front-pack.” The accompanying photo shows baby Strummer’s head and feet tucked into the carrier his mom was wearing, which led to a flood of comments criticizing Stiles, claiming she was holding her baby incorrectly.

In a follow-up post, Stiles took the mommy shamers to task, delivering a perfect clapback to those who felt the need to comment on her parenting skills.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” she wrote. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”

The actress continued, “I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

“Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun.”

Stiles and husband Preston J. Cook welcomed baby Strummer on Oct. 20.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @missjuliastiles