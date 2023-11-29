Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus for their 19th Birthday

Julia Roberts' kids are growing up! On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a rare black-and-white throwback photo of twins Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter, whom she shares with husband Danny Moder, in celebration of their 19th birthday.

"19. There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together," Roberts captioned the photo, which showed her two oldest children as infants sitting on her lap. At 19, Hazel and Phinnaeus are the same age as Roberts when she starred in her breakout hit Mystic Pizza, and their birthday was a means of celebration for many of Roberts' 11.7 million Instagram followers. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "Happiest birthday to both of you ! Lots of Love," with somebody else adding, "WoW 19 !!!! HB !!!!"

Along with Hazel and Phinnaeus, Roberts and Moder are also parents to 16-year-old Henry. The couple married in 2002 after first meeting on the set of The Mexican, which co-starred Brad Pitt and which Moder shot, in 2001. At the time, Roberts was dating actor Benjamin Bratt and Moder was also married, though he later filed for divorce from his wife. He and Roberts married at the actress' home in Taos, New Mexicoon Independence Day in 2002, Roberts later saying in a 2018 episode of the Goop podcast that marrying Moder the "best decision" she made in her life, adding, "It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex."

Although Roberts and Modern usually keep their family life private, the Oscar-winning actress has shared occasional glimpses into her family life, and she has made a point of publicly celebrating her children's' birthdays with social media posts. She posted on the platform for both Hazel and Phinnaeus' 18th and 17th birthdays, the latter of which marked Moder's most recent post about his children. Moder, who is not active on Instagram, wrote in 2021, "These rabble rousers ... 17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

Since marrying Moder and starting their family together, Roberts has been open about her family life. Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning last year, Roberts shared, "The life that I've built with my husband/ The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff. ... The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them." Thea actress has also opened up the fears that come with parenting, Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney last year, "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it. And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"=