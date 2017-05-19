Watch: Julia Roberts Shares Advice for Raising Twins With George Clooney

George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, and fortunately they have some famous friends to give them advice on raising not one, but two babies, while juggling life in the spotlight.

Julia Roberts stopped by Ellen DeGeneres‘ show on Friday and gave some advice for the actor based on her experience raising her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, now 12, and their 9-year-old brother, Henry.

“Well, it’s going to be so fun,” Roberts told DeGeneres. “They are a great couple and I think they don’t need advice from me or anyone else because, also, nobody’s there with you at 3 o’clock in the morning when you’re just going, ‘What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?’”

Her words of wisdom: it’s all about getting through the trial and error.

“And then you sort of get through it and figure it out,” she added. “And everybody does, and it’s a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it’s amazing. I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast.”

We bet a lot of parents out there can relate to that!

