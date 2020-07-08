Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Pregnant With Their Second Child Together

Josh Brolin's family is about to grow by one! The Avengers actor's wife, Kathryn, announced Tuesday that she was pregnant, sharing a photo of herself posing outdoors with the couple's 20-month-old daughter, Westlyn Reign. Showing off her baby bump in a black crop top while sharing a sweet kiss with her daughter, the 32-year-old broke the news in the caption.

"The Brolin's are a growin' !!" the expectant mama captioned her post. "Our little December babe is on the way ..." Josh jokingly commented on the announcement, "Wow. That's amazing! Congratula ... wait ... WHAT?!?!" Plenty of the couple's friends weighed in on the news, with Hilarie Burton writing, "Sending you guys big love!!" Josh's Marvel costar Zoë Saldana, commented, "Biggest congratulations!" along with a number of clapping-hands emojis. MMA fighter Holly Holm even sent her well wishes, writing, "Beautiful! Congratulations!!"

Josh also has two adult children, 26-year-old daughter Eden and 32-year-old son Trevor, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair. Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016 and welcomed daughter Westlyn in November 2018. "Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," Josh captioned a video of the newborn sleeping. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly."

In April 2019, Josh's father, James Brolin told PEOPLE his son had "dropped everything" and threw himself into "nothing but diapers for three months." As for how his wife Barbra Streisand is as a grandma, James said, "The minute the kid comes into the room, she just changes into another person. She falls apart. And she's persnickety ... the minute the kid comes in, all that just goes out the window. It's really fabulous to see."

Josh echoed his father's view of his eight-time Grammy-winning stepmother as a grandma prior to Westlyn's birth in an interview with Good Morning America. "[Barbra] is, like, in our face. She’s calling all the time, emailing all the time, she has name suggestions, we got her a bracelet that says ‘Grandma’ on it [and] she started crying. She’s into it, man. Really, really into it," he said at the time.